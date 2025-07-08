Manmohan Samal, natural choice to helm BJP in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : By handing over the reins of the state BJP to Manmohan Samal as president for a fourth term, the central leadership has gone with the natural choice.

He has earned his stripes. He steered the party to an emphatic victory in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly in 2024 and enabled the BJP to form its first government in Odisha by ending the 24-year rule of BJD. More than that, the 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats won by the party in Odisha enabled the BJP to again form the NDA government at the Centre.

Samal was the only leader from the state who stood firm against the idea of having an alliance with the BJD ahead of 2024 elections and managed to successfully persuade the central leadership to go solo, by assuring them a victory for BJP. Which he proved, by achieving what most considered almost impossible.

At the same time, by retaining Samal at the helm of state affairs, the central leadership has sent out a strong message that unity in the party is of paramount importance, and factionalism in any form will not be tolerated. Besides, the party and the government should be well in sync with each other.