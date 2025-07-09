Over 4.2K people bitten by stray dogs in last four months as ABC falters in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The stray dog population in the capital city reaching uncontrollable levels and the surge in dog bite cases notwithstanding, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme of BMC lies in limbo.

According to official records, over 4,200 people have been bitten by stray dogs and administered anti-rabies vaccine at the Capital Hospital over the last four months. This magnitude of the problem can be gauged by the fact that at least 35 people in the capital city are being attacked by the strays and suffering dog bites, requiring urgent medical intervention to protect their lives.

The 1929 help centre of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also getting multiple calls and grievances related to dog bite as well as dog sterilisation and vaccination every day. But, the BMC seems to be in blissful slumber unmindful of the grave threat to the lives of the citizens.

“More than 17,022 anti-rabies vaccines have already been administered to affected people in the last four months. The vaccine is given four times to one person, meaning at least 4,255 patients have already been administered between March and June,” said a senior medical officer of Capital Hospital.