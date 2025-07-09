Rain exposes poor drainage, leaves Nandankanan road flooded

BHUBANESWAR: Rains coupled with poor drainage system flooded the Nandankanan road near Kanjia lake causing serious inconvenience to residents, daily commuters and tourists.
The key arterial road connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack via Nandankanan has witnessed rapid urban expansion over the years. However, poor drainage system in the area that falls within the jurisdiction of Barang block in Cuttack has emerged a major cause of concern. Locals commuting on the road on a daily basis alleged that they are grappling with persistent waterlogging on the stretch during spells of heavy rain.
The Nandankanan Zoo authorities and fires services department swung into action and deployed pump sets to drain excess water from the stretch but haven’t succeeded. “The heavy rain in Bhubaneswar and its periphery in the last one week including Sunday led to overflowing of Kanjia lake and has resulted in submergence of the road for more than four days,” said Tapas Sahu, a resident of Patia.
“This, however, hasn’t happened for the first time. We deal with it every monsoon, in spite of the fact that the road is a lifeline for those commuting between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack via Nandankanan,” he added.
An official from Nandankanan zoo pointed to multiple factors, including unregulated urban expansion, heavy rain and clogged drainage systems, for the recurring problem. “The area has seen rapid development over the past decade, but the infrastructure has not kept pace. Some drains on the other side of the road opposite to Kanjia lake have also remained clogged,” the official said.
Officials of Barang block couldn’t be reached for their comments. However, Zoo deputy director Sanath Kumar N said, Nandankanan in coordination with the drainage wing of BMC is constructing a 2.1 km channel from Kanjia lake to Budhi Nala to maintain the ecosystem of the lake. This drain, once constructed, is also expected to significantly help in preventing waterlogging on the stretch.