Rain exposes poor drainage, leaves Nandankanan road flooded

BHUBANESWAR: Rains coupled with poor drainage system flooded the Nandankanan road near Kanjia lake causing serious inconvenience to residents, daily commuters and tourists.

The key arterial road connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack via Nandankanan has witnessed rapid urban expansion over the years. However, poor drainage system in the area that falls within the jurisdiction of Barang block in Cuttack has emerged a major cause of concern. Locals commuting on the road on a daily basis alleged that they are grappling with persistent waterlogging on the stretch during spells of heavy rain.

The Nandankanan Zoo authorities and fires services department swung into action and deployed pump sets to drain excess water from the stretch but haven’t succeeded. “The heavy rain in Bhubaneswar and its periphery in the last one week including Sunday led to overflowing of Kanjia lake and has resulted in submergence of the road for more than four days,” said Tapas Sahu, a resident of Patia.