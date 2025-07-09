Srimandir Ratna Bhandar inventory likely next month

BHUBANESWAR: Counting of Trinity’s ornaments and jewels inside the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple is likely to begin in August, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday. The repair and renovation of the Ratna Bhandar was completed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday.

Harichandan said, the government will take the help of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the inventory of Ratna Bhandar, in a bid to make the entire process transparent. A high-level meeting will soon be convened for deciding the modalities of the inventory process. The RBI will be soon requested to nominate its experts who have prior experience in inventory of ornaments at major temples in the country like Somnath temple.

Currently, the ornaments and precious stones of both Bahara and Bhitara Bhandar have been sealed and kept in two strong rooms within the shrine complex. “New iron chests were already made for storing the jewels and these will be brought inside the Ratna Bhandar prior to the inventorisation. As soon as RBI designates its experts, the process will begin. This is likely to be done in August,” the minister said.

Since the jewellery and other precious items of Bhitara Bhandar cannot be taken out of the shrine, the inventory will be done inside the Ratna Bhandar. After the process is over, a digital catalogue of the jewellery, precious stones and other valuable contents of the Ratna Bhandar will be created for reference for any future inventory.

“During the inventory, each sealed piece of jewellery will be opened and photographed for the digital catalogue. Name, weight and quantity of each piece of jewellery will be recorded and matched with the inventory report of 1978,” he said.