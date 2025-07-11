Stricter NEP norms for opening new colleges in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With National Education Policy-2020 in place, the Higher Education department has mandated verification of facilities available for students in colleges before granting permission.

The department in a letter to all vice-chancellors of public universities, has asked them to verify availability and adequacy of facilities for both core and non-core subjects in colleges affiliated to them before recommending the grant of permission. Besides, from now on any proposal for changing the name of an institution, its location, ownership, trust or its closure will be decided based on public opinion.

Officials said on receipt of such applications, public objections will be called for at the institution’s expense for a period of one month. Any objection received will be duly considered by the authorities concerned before taking any decision on the proposals.

These steps are aimed at maintaining quality in higher education and prevent mushrooming of substandard institutions. At the meeting, proposals of at least 22 private degree colleges to open new PG courses on their campuses were rejected due to lack of infrastructure and faculty members.