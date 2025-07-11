Three new veterinary, dairy,fisheries colleges to be set up soon in Odisha

Sources said recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in these sectors, the state government has decided to establish a veterinary and fisheries college in western Odisha. Similarly, a new fisheries college has been planned for one of the northern coastal districts, taking advantage of the region’s extensive coastline, abundant inland water resources and its existing aquaculture and seafood export activities.

Freshwater fish farming in areas such as Nilagiri and Basta in Balasore, along with intensive aquaculture and prawn culture in Derabish and Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district can be the ideal location. The proposed college will support climate-resilient aquaculture, entrepreneurship and sustainable development in the region.

In southern Odisha, a college of dairy science and technology has been proposed at Semiliguda in Koraput district. The institution will train professionals in dairy science, dairy engineering, and value-added dairy processing.

It has also been decided to convert Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) into an affiliating university for all institutions providing education in agriculture and allied sciences. The government is also exploring the establishment of a State Council for Agricultural Education (SCAE) to oversee promotion, affiliation, regulation, and coordination of education in agriculture and allied sciences in line with similar bodies in Maharashtra and Punjab.

“The government will soon prepare the modalities and start the process for approvals,” said a F&ARD official.