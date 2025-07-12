Cops release 101 more people from holding centres in Odisha's Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: At least 403 of the 447 migrant workers, who were detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and shifted to the holding centres in Jharsuguda district have been released, the police said on Friday.

While 302 migrants workers were released till Thursday, another 101 were allowed to leave on the day after it was ascertained that they were Indian citizens. Police said the people are being released after examining at least two or more documents like birth certificate, voter ID card, land patta and others.

The documents of the remaining 44 migrant workers are being thoroughly examined. The documents submitted by some of them have been found not satisfactory and further verification is on, said a senior police officer.