Drivers' strike leaves Bhubaneswar, Cuttack traders with surplus vegetable, falling prices

The traders said the strike has not impacted the inflow of vegetable trucks from states like Karnataka, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. The problem lies in the inability to transport the vegetables further to the dependent districts.

“The supply is now more than the demand. While incoming trucks face no issues entering Bhubaneswar, we’re unable to send the produce to other districts. The stock is piling up, and cutting down supply means a direct loss,” said Santosh Swain, a city wholesaler.

On Friday, pointed gourd procured from West Bengal at Rs 27 per kg was being sold at `20 per kg in the wholesale market. In contrast, onions and ginger were unavailable in Puri. Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, capsicum, cucumber, and beans, mostly imported from Karnataka, are arriving in excess but selling below profit margins. Most of these were priced at `30 or less per kg in wholesale markets.

However, prices of brinjal, okra, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and snake gourd remain high due to monsoon-related crop damage. These locally grown vegetables are susceptible to rain, and the next harvest cycle takes around 80 days, keeping prices elevated through July and August.