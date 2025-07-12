Fourth line of Cuttack-Nergundi route sanctioned by railways

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway ministry has sanctioned the fourth railway line on the 16-km Cuttack-Nergundi route with an overbridge at Nergundi at an estimated cost of Rs 802.9 crore.

This line will significantly enhance the capacity and efficiency of train operations in the Howrah-Chennai mainline section and the Cuttack-Paradip section. The Cuttack-Nergundi section is currently facing heavy congestion due to increased traffic from Paradip port, which intersects the mainline at Cuttack.

Railway sources said the section was witnessing significant delays due to surface-level crossings as there are no direct junction arrangements at Cuttack for Talcher-bound trains. “The fourth line and the railway overbridge will decongest the corridor by separating port-bound traffic from the mainline routes, particularly between Cuttack and Dhenkanal. This will help reduce detention of passenger and Mail/Express trains in the mainline section operating to and from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar,” sources said.

Two new bridges across Mahanadi and Birupa rivers will also be constructed as part of the project. The line, including the overbridge, will be equipped with Kavach safety features and a 2x25 KV electrified system, enabling a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph.

“The line will alienate port traffic (both ways) from the mainline traffic right from Cuttack to Salagaon. The proposed overbridge will help avoid surface crossing of trains from Paradip and accelerate the movement of coal, coke, minerals and ores,” said a railway official.