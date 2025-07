BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for assigning two senior and experienced officers for taking stock of the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Addressing mediapersons, Law and Excise minister Prithviraj Harichandan said a letter has been written to the RBI Governor to send two of its officers who have experience in making inventories of treasures of popular temples in the country. He added that the process of shifting the jewellery and precious stones of the Trinity from the temporary strong rooms to the Ratna Bhandar will begin soon.

“Counting of the ornaments and other valuables will begin as soon as RBI sends its officers. The entire process will be done in their presence,” he said. Notably, the Archaeological Survey of India had completed the repair and renovation of the Ratna Bhandar last week.