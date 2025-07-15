MEA writes to Canadian authorities on Rath Yatra egging

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a video went viral showing eggs being thrown at a Rath Yatra procession in Toronto, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the matter has been strongly taken up with the Canadian authorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said the ministry has taken note of reports regarding disruption created by mischievous elements during Rath Yatra procession at Toronto. Such despicable acts are regrettable and against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity and social harmony, he said.

“We have taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable. We hope the Canadian government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people,” he wrote.

ISKCON Toronto had on Saturday and Sunday organised its 53rd annual Rath Yatra from Yonge Street to Centre Island. An Instagram user Sangna Bajaj shared a video on Sunday showing eggs being thrown at the devotees and the chariot from a building during the Rath Yatra procession. Despite this, the procession continued.

Earlier in the day, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed anguish over the incident and urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take the matter seriously and the Ministry of External Affairs to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities.