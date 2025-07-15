NHRC asks Balasore SP to submit report

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday directed the Balasore SP to submit a report within 15 days in connection with the self-immolation of a second year integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College who is battling for her life at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here.

“District SP is directed to furnish a report along with all the materials before the Commission within a period of 15 days,” NHRC stated in its order. The Commission also directed the district collector and chief district medical officer (CDMO) to apprise it about the medical care provided to the victim.

NHRC’s order came after it received a complaint in this regard from chairperson of Human Rights Front India, Manoj Jena, seeking a high-level inquiry into the matter.

“From the allegations made, prima facie it is observed that a female student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore attempted self-immolation after facing sexual harassment by a professor,” said the Commission.