After allegations of government neglect, ministers reach out to kin of FM College victim’s friend

CUTTACK: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and his Higher Education counterpart Suryabanshi Suraj on Wednesday spoke to the mother of Jyoti Prakash Biswal, a student of FM Autonomous College who sustained burns while trying to rescue the self-immolation victim and is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and hospital, over phone.

The calls were made after Biswal’s family on Tuesday alleged that none from the government reached out to them for help. Biswal’s father Sanatan told mediapersons that both the ministers made separate calls to his wife Banalata. “They consoled us and assured to provide required treatment for our son as soon as possible,” he added.

Biswal, who sustained around 15 per cent burns, is currently undergoing treatment in the burn unit of SCB MCH. “The hands and face of my son have severely burned. We are currently at the hospital and hopeful of government support,” Sanatan had told mediapersons.

On the day, a delegation of the district unit of BJP headed by Sukant Biswal met Biswal’s family and assured of all support for his quick recovery. Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous along with Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam and president of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba also met Biswal’s family members and took stock of his condition from the doctors. They also provided some financial assistance to Biswal’s family.

SCB MCH superintendent Dr Gautam Satapathy said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of Biswal’s health condition and instructed him to provide advanced treatment in consultation with doctors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“Biswal has sustained 15 per cent burn injuries on his two hands and face. His condition is stable,” Dr Satapathy added.