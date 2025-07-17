Congress’s Odisha Bandh today; government tightens security

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life is likely to be hit hard due to the Odisha Bandh call given by Congress and Left parties over the FM College incident on Thursday.

With the Opposition activists preparing to enforce a complete shutdown across the state barring some emergency services like hospitals and medical services, markets and business establishments are likely to be affected.

Vehicular movement and public transport is also likely to be disrupted due to the road blockades, dharnas, and demonstrations planned by the Congress and other parties. President of All Odisha Private Bus Association Loknath Pani said buses will stop if obstructed by the agitators.

General secretary of All-India Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Sanjay Lath, informed that over 3,000 fuel stations and three major depots in Odisha will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on July 17. “The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, property and customers during the protest,” he said.

Though the state government has not made any announcement regarding the closure of offices as well as schools, colleges and educational institutions, they will also be affected.