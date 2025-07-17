Congress’s Odisha Bandh today; government tightens security

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life is likely to be hit hard due to the Odisha Bandh call given by Congress and Left parties over the FM College incident on Thursday.
With the Opposition activists preparing to enforce a complete shutdown across the state barring some emergency services like hospitals and medical services, markets and business establishments are likely to be affected.
Vehicular movement and public transport is also likely to be disrupted due to the road blockades, dharnas, and demonstrations planned by the Congress and other parties. President of All Odisha Private Bus Association Loknath Pani said buses will stop if obstructed by the agitators.
General secretary of All-India Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Sanjay Lath, informed that over 3,000 fuel stations and three major depots in Odisha will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on July 17. “The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, property and customers during the protest,” he said.
Though the state government has not made any announcement regarding the closure of offices as well as schools, colleges and educational institutions, they will also be affected.
Odisha Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the statewide bandh call with more than 200 platoons of security forces deployed to maintain law and order during the protests. The State Police Headquarters in Cuttack has directed all the SPs/DCPs to ensure no untoward incident takes place.
“We are also coordinating with the GRP and RPF to ensure the movement of trains is not hit due to the protests. Any kind of violence will not be tolerated and stringent action will be initiated against the violators,” said ADG Special Armed Police and in-charge of Law and Order Rajesh Kumar.
In the state capital, about 50 platoons of police force will be deployed and security enhanced at all the vital establishments like the Assembly, Lok Seva Bhawan, Judicial Court Complex and others.
Sources said mobile patrolling teams and police forces will be deployed at all the major stretches to make certain no violence takes place. The Home department issued a directive asking all employees of Lok Seva Bhawan to reach office by 9.30 am, following which the main gate will be closed. It also asked the officials of Kharvel Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Heads of Department Building to reach by 9.30 am.