Odisha amends semiconductor policy to boost investment

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to position Odisha as a leader in the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, the state cabinet chaired by CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday amended the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy.

The amendment is aimed at attracting more investments by making semiconductor and allied projects more viable, competitive and sustainable with broader and lucrative package of incentives.

As many as 16 significant changes in the policy including a special package for first few projects in each category, enhanced performance-linked incentives (PLI), relocation support for units shifting to Odisha, and incentives for semiconductor park developers, have been approved. The amendment also strengthened provisions for R&D and workforce skilling, which are two critical areas for long-term sustainability and innovation in the sector.