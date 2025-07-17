Rahul Gandhi speaks to FM College victim’s father, assures all support

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the father of the deceased girl student of FM (Autonomous) College and assured that the party stands firmly with the family in every step of their fight for justice.

Taking to X, Rahul said, “In his voice, I felt the pain, dreams, and struggles of his daughter. I assured him that the Congress party and I stand with them every step of the way.”

He said the incident was not only inhumane and shameful but also a scar on the entire society. “Congress will ensure the victim’s family gets complete justice in every way,” Rahul added.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a 12-hour bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday to highlight the failure of the system in providing justice to the victim. Emergency services like ambulances, hospitals, medicine stores and others related to healthcare will, however, be kept out of its purview.