Fire breaks out at private engineering college in Odisha, no casualties reported

BHUBANESWAR: A fire broke out at the auditorium of a private engineering college in capital city's Jagamara area on Friday, 65 students as well as faculty members were rescued to safety. Odisha Fire and Emergency Service received information about the incident at about 11.54 am

The fire broke out on the second floor of the college building, prompting atleast four fire tenders to rush to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire officers rescued the students and faculty members trapped on the third floor and brought them to safety using the stairs.

Some of them complained of breathlessness and were immediately shifted to a hospital. Their health condition is stated to be stable. "The fire teams responded swiftly, brought the fire under control and also rescued the people trapped on the third floor," said DIG Fire Services, Umashankar Dash.

Initial investigation revealed the fire possibly broke out due to a short-circuit in an air-conditioner installed in the auditorium. The college's authority said no student or faculty member was injured in the incident nor was there any significant damage to the property.