Fresh Lopar to trigger more rainfall next week in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 24, and under its influence, the state is expected to receive more rains in the upcoming week.

As it is, Odisha has already recorded 21 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and July 18. The intensity of the showers is likely to remain as it is owing to the fresh low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of the state including northern districts are expected to receive good amount of rainfall under the influence of the fresh low pressure.” The weather conditions are being continuously monitored and further forecast will be updated accordingly, she added.

The state has recorded excess rainfall since June 1 due to back-to-back weather systems. Three districts received large excess rainfall (60 pc or more) between June 1 and July 18, and 11 recorded excess rainfall (20 pc to 59 pc more). Thirteen districts received normal rainfall and only three recorded deficit showers during the period. Nuapada received 32 pc deficit rains and Puri and Gajapati 26 pc each.