KiiT-IS holds special screening of ‘Sitare Zameen Par', promotes inclusivity

BHUBANESWAR: The KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) on Friday organised a special screening of ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ at a city mall here for students including those in need of special care.

The students also got the opportunity to interact with actor Gurpal Singh, who played the lively character of Kartar Paaji in the movie. They were thrilled when Singh made a surprise appearance after the screening, bringing joy and energy to the event.

Later, Singh visited KiiT-IS SEN Globe, the special education wing of the school that supports over 250 neurodivergent students. The actor interacted with the children and even danced with them in the therapy room. The students also got a chance engage in a video conversation with Sitare Zameen Per director RS Prasanna.

KiiT International School chairperson Mona Lisa Bal said the special screening and interactions were enriching and inspiring for the students. “It reinforced the school’s inclusive spirit,” she added.

School officials said under KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta’s vision, KiiT-IS SEN Globe programme now seeks global collaborations to promote inclusivity.