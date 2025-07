BHUBANESWAR: A man, in his mid-20s, was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a brick by his friend following a drunken brawl over a personal dispute late on Thursday night.

The victim is Kailash Naik of Buguda in Ganjam district. The accused, Narottam Nari, belonging to the same locality in Ganjam, is on the run. The incident occurred at Naik’s house in Somnath Basti in Bharatpur when the duo was consuming alcohol. As per police, an argument had ensued between them following which Nari smashed Naik’s face and head with a cement brick. He then allegedly escaped on the deceased’s two-wheeler.

The matter came to light when Naik’s landlord found him lying in a pool of blood on Friday morning and alerted the cops. On receiving information, his mother lodged a complaint with Bharatpur police.

Probe revealed, Naik worked here as a house painter and a driver. He had criminal antecedents and was earlier booked for crimes like mobile phone snatching and bike thefts. Police are ascertaining if Nari had criminal antecedents too.