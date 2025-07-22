Odisha CM’s sudden visit to Governor fuels talks of cabinet rejig

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government in the state pushed to a corner over the FM college student’s death by self-immolation and the Balanga incident, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set afire by unknown miscreants, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday evening paid a sudden visit to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, fuelling various speculations including a possible cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Adding more twist to the political buzz, immediately after the meeting with the chief minister, the Governor made a visit to the official residence of Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Even as the chief minister’s office (CMO) maintained Majhi’s meeting with Kambhampati was a courtesy call, the unusual departure from protocol by the latter to go to a minister’s house set the grapevine afire. Harichandan, however, described the visit of the Governor as personal.

“It was purely a family visit. There is no political element in it. The Governor had visited my father (former Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan) a few days ago at his residence. He enquired about my father’s health. We did not discuss anything political or about the government,” the Law minister said.