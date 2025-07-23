NHRC recommends Rs 28 lakh relief, flags rising crimes against women in state during Bhubaneswar camp

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising cases of sexual harassment and violence against women in Odisha, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) convened a meeting with the state government on different aspects of human rights, emphasising timely submission of action taken report (ATR) and compliance with its recommendations.

During its two-day camp sitting in the state capital which concluded on Tuesday, the Commission led by chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian also recommended `28 lakh as relief to the victims of human rights violations in the state. A total of 144 cases were heard.

“A meeting with the chief secretary, DGP and other senior officers of the state government was conducted on June 21 on various aspects of human rights. Issues including crime against women, crime against children, deaths due to snakebite, trafficking during Covid period, problems due to flood situation in parts of Odisha and human rights violation due to practice of witchcraft were discussed,” the Commission authorities informed.

They further appreciated the state functionaries for complying with the directions of the Commission. Speaking to mediapersons, Justice Ramasubramanian said the officers were asked to submit ATRs on various advisories issued by the Commission on issues such as mental health, bonded labour, right to food and safety, etc.

“They were asked to ensure timely submission of reports so that justice is ensured to the victims of human rights violations. It was also emphasised that compliance reports are submitted on priority,” he said.

Justice Ramasubramanian further added that they interacted with the representatives of civil society, NGOs and human rights defenders in the state.

The NHRC chairperson along with members, Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani heard the cases. The victims, complainants and the authorities were present during the hearing.

The cases included custodial deaths, deaths in state-run homes, death of children in hospitals due to fire, death due to drowning, stray dog bite, child trafficking, denial of basic human amenities, crime against women, including rape, crime against children, missing persons, police atrocities, suicidal deaths, non-registration of FIR by police and electrocution, among others.

Following the hearing, 38 cases were closed. It was also observed that payment of compensation under the ‘Victim Compensation Scheme, to the tune of `1 crore is pending in 25 cases, and appropriate instructions in this regard were issued.

The Commission also interacted with the member secretary, Odisha State Legal Services Authority who ensured disposal of the matters after payment of the compensation.