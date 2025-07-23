Police to visit AIIMS-Delhi to gather info on Balanga case

BHUBANESWAR: Four days after failing to make any headway in the Balanga incident, Puri police have planned to visit AIIMS-New Delhi, where the 15-year-old burn victim is undergoing treatment, to collect information in connection with the case.

Sources said at least one police officer will leave from Odisha and meet the victim’s family members in the national capital in this regard. The girl had alleged that three-bike borne youths had kidnapped her, rendered her unconscious and set her on fire on Bhargavi riverbed within Balanga police limits on Saturday.

She was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar the same day where police had recorded her statement. The minor girl was airlifted to AIIMS-New Delhi on Sunday to provide her the best possible treatment.

Meanwhile, four days have passed but police have so far not managed to collect any evidence related to the crime. If the victim’s health shows signs of improvement, the visiting police officer may record her statement again to extract some more information related to the incident, said sources.

Speaking to this paper over phone, the victim’s father informed that she was still in the burn ICU but there was a slight improvement in her condition.