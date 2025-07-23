Post-Udit arrest, posters dot the city attacking Congress

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the arrest of NSUI state president Udit Pradhan for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl in Bhubaneswar, posters surfaced in several parts of the capital city demanding the resignation of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and giving a call to the people of the state to boycott the Congress’ students wing.

The posters had the photograph of senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi besides Das and Pradhan. While Gandhi was described in the posters as ‘anti-national’, Pradhan was termed as a ‘rapist’. It was alleged in the posters that Das was trying to mislead the state on the issue of crime against women in Odisha.

Though the BJP distanced itself from the posters stating that it has no connection with them, the OPCC president termed it a conspiracy to derail the movement launched by Congress to expose the state government over the issue of growing crime against women.

Stating that the BJP has become jittery because of the success of the Odisha Bandh of Congress, Gandhi’s public meeting in Bhubaneswar and different activities of the party, Das said that the party’s resolve to fight for justice for women cannot be weakened. Without going into the merit of the rape case involving Pradhan, Das said that it was a conspiracy by BJP and some forces inside the Congress.