Ragging row: Ravenshaw university revokes suspension of 10 hostel boarders

CUTTACK: The Ravenshaw University administration on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the 10 third-year students of the institution who were accused of ragging the freshers at the East Hostel.

Issuing a notice in this connection, the chief warden announced the revocation of disciplinary action, which had earlier directed the 10 third-year undergraduate boarders to vacate the hostel. The initial suspension notice was issued on Sunday basing on the recommendation of the anti-ragging cell after a preliminary inquiry into the incident wherein the third-year students had allegedly abused the new first-year students verbally on Saturday late night.

However, refuting the harassment claims, the first-year students submitted a petition to the university registrar denying ragging by the seniors and urged him to not take any action against the latter.

They had claimed that they were being pressured to file complaint against their seniors. Alleging that they were being punished in an unjustified manner, the suspended students staged a sit-in protest in front of the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday night demanding a fair inquiry and revocation of the suspension notice.