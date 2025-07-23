Two undertrial prisoners caught digging wall with saw blades at Choudwar Circle Jail

CUTTACK: Two under-trial prisoners lodged in the Choudwar Circle Jail on Monday attempted to escape the jail premises by digging a hole in the boundary wall with the help of broken saw blades. The escape attempt was, however, foiled by timely intervention of the jail authorities.

As per the jail sources, the two UTPs are natives of Bihar and were arrested for allegedly committing robbery at a jewellery shop in Jajpur and murdering two persons. They were shifted from the Ragadi sub-jail to Choudwar Circle Jail four months back from security point of view.

On Monday, the jail authorities carried out searches and recovered two pieces of broken saw blades from the possession of one of the two UTPs. Choudwar jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul said, they conducted searches in the cells basing on an information that the duo was planning to flee the jail by digging a hole on the boundary wall.

“During the searches, we recovered two pieces of broken saw blades from one of them. I also came to know that both of them had made similar attempts to escape from the jail custody earlier too, but were unable to succeed as their activities had come to the notice of the security personnel,” he added.

Though both of them confessed to have planned to escape the jail, they did not reveal the source and the mode through which they availed the saw blade pieces, Roul said. “They have now been kept in two separate cells under high security surveillance. Efforts are on to know how they got the broken saw blades,” the jail superintendent said adding, they have apprised the matter to the trial court concerned and an FIR will be registered in this connection.