AAI rolls out map to regulate building height around Puri airport

BHUBANESWAR: To streamline urban growth around the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced interactive colour coded zoning map (CCZM) to regulate height clearance for structures around the project.

Officials in the directorate of civil aviation of the Commerce and Transport department said, the recent incorporation of CCZM for Puri on NOC Application System (NOCAS) 2.0 will enhance regulatory efficiency and set the stage for a well-planned and sustainable airport development in the spiritual capital of the state.

Developed by the AAI, CCZM is an interactive map displaying the permissible top elevation (PTE) for different areas around airports using colour-coded grids. The map helps streamline the process of obtaining height clearance for structures near airports to ensure aviation safety.

“It defines the maximum permissible heights for buildings and other structures in different zones surrounding the airport to prevent obstruction of aircraft flight paths, ensuring safe takeoff and landing operations,” said an official of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

Officials of the civil aviation directorate said the transformative digital tool will help online height clearance process and ensure that aviation planning is integrated with safe urban development, regulated infrastructure growth and environmental safeguards. As part of CCZM compliance, the NOC for construction of structures will be issued through the NOCAS portal of the AAI. The Centre accorded in-principle approval for the proposed international airport in Puri in May. The approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation came after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pushed for fast-tracking of the greenfield airport project.

As per the state government’s plan, the project will be taken up on over 1,164 acre land that includes around 68 acre forest and 221.48 acre private land in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur under Brahmagiri tehsil. Around `5,631 crore will be spent to develop the proposed airport.

Establishment of the airport in Puri is expected to provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development and overall connectivity in the region.