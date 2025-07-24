Farmhouse, antlers and country-made gun part of BMC engineer’s assets

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at four places linked to BMC executive engineer Jagannath Pattnaik over allegations of him amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On receiving information, the anti-corruption agency raided the four places linked to Pattnaik in Bhubaneswar and Gunupur in Rayagada. Searches were carried out at Pattnaik’s three-storey building spread over 4,560 sqft in Badagada area here, farmhouse in Balianta, parental house in Gunupur and his BMC office chamber.

So far, Pattnaik and his family members have been found in possession of a three-storey building and two high-value plots in Badagada area, one plot in Khandagiri and two double-storey buildings in Gunupur.

Pattnaik’s farmhouse at Ranapur mouza in Balianta area is spread over 1.57 acre land. It consists of a two-storey building over 833 sqft land, another house (570 sqft), a fish farming pond, poultry farm and several coconut, banana, dragon fruit, guava, grapes, blackberry, lemon, red sandalwood and mango trees.

He was also found to possess bank/insurance deposits and investments in mutual funds amounting to Rs 80.35 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 460 gm, cash and household articles worth around `7 lakh and one car. Vigilance also found a pair of antler horns and a country-made gun from his possession.

Searches are still underway and more assets in the names of Pattnaik and his family members are likely to be unearthed. Further action will be initiated accordingly, said a Vigilance officer.

Pattnaik had joined government service in November, 1992 as a junior engineer in Gunupur NAC. He continued there till 2006 and in the same year he was promoted to the rank of assistant engineer and was then posted in Berhampur municipality.

In 2011, Pattnaik was transferred to BMC as an assistant engineer. He was promoted to assistant executive engineer in 2016. He was promoted to executive engineer of BMC in October, 2024 and has been continuing to perform his duties there till date.