Odisha drops plan to revisit ESZ norms for tourism after CEC scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: In an important development, the Odisha government has scrapped its controversial position on revisiting eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) notifications for tourism projects that had drawn the attention of the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The contentious plan of approaching the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) seeking permission for use of forest land for non-site specific purposes has also been withdrawn by virtue of a revised proceeding on July 14.

The entire minutes on ‘Governance and execution model for tourism infrastructure relating to sanctuary, national parks, tiger reserve areas and Ramsar sites’ from May 30 meeting, has now been dropped, this paper has learnt.

Earlier, in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on May 30, it was decided to revisit the ESZ plans to remove the ‘no commercial/no construction’ clause to enhance the tourism prospects in forest areas.