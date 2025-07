BHUBANESWAR: In a move to intensify its outreach programme in Kotia group of villages under Koraput district and counter intrusion of Andhra Pradesh officials, the state government has decided to send ministers at regular intervals to oversee implementation of welfare and developmental programmes in the border area.

As part of the outreach, deputy CM Pravati Parida is expected to visit the border villages soon and review implementation of Subhadra Yojana and other welfare programmes.

The objective is to find out if the scheme is reaching the beneficiaries and its impact on their lives, sources said.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said his Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare counterpart Krushna Chandra Patra will also visit the area to distribute ration cards to beneficiaries.

Asserting that the influence of Andhra Pradesh government over the Kotia residents is waning, Pujari said the district administration is closely monitoring the situation at the ground-level and taking all steps to improve the situation by delivering services at the people’s doorsteps.

He further informed that a police outpost will be set up in Kotia to prevent unwanted interference of Andhra Padesh officials and their activities. The minister said he had spoken to the district collector on the impending visit of the ministers and other initiatives of the government.

The Koraput administration has held a mega health camp by a team of specialist doctors in Kotia panchayat where free medicines were also provided to those found suffering from different ailments.

The state government has constituted a 16-member committee headed the Revenue minister to study the situation in the Kotia villages and frame an administrative mechanism to solve the basic problems of the people.