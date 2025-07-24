Odisha govt to come up with operational guidelines for PSPs by July

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to green energy generation, the state government is set to come out with operational guidelines for implementation of the Pump Storage Project (PSP) Policy-2025 by the end of this month.

The PSP policy approved by the Odisha Cabinet last week stated that 45 projects identified by the state government will be allocated either through nomination basis, MoU route, competitive bidding or tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB).

On nomination basis, a PSP project will be allocated to central or state public sector undertakings or a joint venture company after due consideration of technical and financial capabilities to execute the projects.

The state-run bulk power supplier GRIDCO has the first right to decide whether to procure the entire saleable power of the project at the time of allocation. The power tariff of the MoU project will be decided either by OERC or CERC.

For projects allotted through competitive bidding (other than TBCB), the state will have the right of first refusal up to 80 per cent of the project capacity while in case of self-identified projects, it reserves the right of first refusal up to 20 per cent. After GRIDCO’s refusal, the developers will be free to sell the power to any third party.