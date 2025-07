BHUBANESWAR: OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday dared the Biju Janata Dal to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government in the next session of the Assembly on the issue of growing crimes against women in Odisha.

Addressing a media conference here, Das said if the BJD claims to be fighting against the government over atrocities against women, it should bring the no-confidence motion since it has the numbers. “The Congress will support the BJD on this issue,” he added.

The OPCC president further added that if the BJD does not, the Congress will bring the motion. The BJD should support the Congress motion if the regional party really wants removal of the government, he added. The BJD is yet to react to the proposal.

Das came down heavily on the government for not forming the OSCW in the last one year. “This shows the sincerity of the government in ensuring a safe environment for women in the state,” he added. He said that Congress will observe the Shraddha Divas of the 20-year-old student of FM College on Thursday.

All universities and colleges have been requested to observe one minute silence. Bhakta also launched the Nari Nyaya Bahini app to assist women seeking justice. Women can share their problems on this app and Congress will investigate their cases to fight for justice.