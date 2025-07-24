Prioritise repair of shrines around Lingaraj temple: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took a review of the redevelopment of three major temples - Maa Tarini Pitha at Ghatagaon, Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur and Parikrama Project of Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar - to assess the actual progress made.
As per the review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the development work of Ghatagaon Maa Tarini temple spanning 59 acre is being carried out in four phases. The integrated development and beautification of the shrine is expected to be completed within two-and-a-half years.
The `224.7 crore project will feature a 200-bed Yatri Niwas, a 300-seat auditorium, a food plaza, parking facilities, a market complex, drainage system, ponds and road infrastructure, among other amenities.
The chief minister emphasised that the agencies engaged for the redevelopment and beautification works should do it in consultation with the temple management committee. He further directed that the shops around the temple be relocated to the proposed market complex. Majhi had announced the development project during his first visit to Keonjhar district after taking oath as the chief minister last year.
Similarly, the Parikrama Project for Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur, a renowned Shakti Peetha, is being executed in four phases. The project includes temple complex beautification, development around the shrine, establishment of Biraja Hata (market), renovation and beautification of Brahma Kund, construction of an auditorium, dharmashala (rest house), restoration of Hathi Pokhari (pond) and provision of other facilities for devotees.
The meeting also discussed the development work of the Ekamra Kshetra, dedicated to Lord Lingaraj. To alleviate traffic congestion in the area, the chief minister emphasised the need for adequate parking facilities and directed that the roads around the temple be improved.
“The Ekamra Kshetra is an ancient Shaivite shrine in India,” Majhi said further pointing out that many small and large temples around the Lingaraj shrine were in a state of neglect. He suggested that discussions with the ASI could lead to the improvement in condition of these temples, preserving the spiritual ambience of the Ekamra Kshetra.
The meeting was attended by Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, development commissioner Anu Garg, principal secretary to the chief minister, Saswata Mishra, principal secretary of Works department, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Tourism secretary Balwant Singh, senior engineers and officials of the Works department.