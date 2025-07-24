Prioritise repair of shrines around Lingaraj temple: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took a review of the redevelopment of three major temples - Maa Tarini Pitha at Ghatagaon, Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur and Parikrama Project of Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar - to assess the actual progress made.

As per the review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the development work of Ghatagaon Maa Tarini temple spanning 59 acre is being carried out in four phases. The integrated development and beautification of the shrine is expected to be completed within two-and-a-half years.

The `224.7 crore project will feature a 200-bed Yatri Niwas, a 300-seat auditorium, a food plaza, parking facilities, a market complex, drainage system, ponds and road infrastructure, among other amenities.

The chief minister emphasised that the agencies engaged for the redevelopment and beautification works should do it in consultation with the temple management committee. He further directed that the shops around the temple be relocated to the proposed market complex. Majhi had announced the development project during his first visit to Keonjhar district after taking oath as the chief minister last year.