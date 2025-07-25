Differently-abled student found dead in Bhubaneswar; family alleges harassment, police probe abetment

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a 21-year-old differently-abled woman was recovered from her rented house in Damana area of the city on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased, an ITI student from Rayagada district, was reportedly living alone. While preliminary investigations suggest it was a case of suicide, police are yet to confirm the motive behind the incident.

“Initial findings indicate it to be a case of suicide. However, a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Police said a distress call led personnel from the Chandrasekharpur police station to the residence. Upon arrival, they broke open the door and found the girl dead. Her body was sent for postmortem to Capital Hospital and later handed over to her family.

The victim’s family, however, alleged abetment and claimed that the woman was being harassed by a man, which they believe drove her to take the extreme step. “The parents of the deceased have filed a complaint, alleging that their daughter was being harassed by a youth. We are examining all angles and the investigation is ongoing,” the DCP added.

