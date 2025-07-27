Five held in Bhubaneswar for helping escape of rape-accused corporator

BHUBANESWAR: Laxmisagar police on Saturday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in facilitating escape of BJD corporator from ward no- 45 Amaresh Jena, who is accused of raping a minor girl.

Police had registered a case in this connection on Wednesday after the 19-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging the corporator had raped her on pretext of marriage. In the complaint, the victim alleged that she had come in contact with Jena in 2023 when she was 17 years old.

The girl claimed that they were in a relationship and he had promised to marry her. She even alleged that he had impregnated her and later forced her to carry out an abortion. However, in May this year, Jena allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she did not leave the city. Police registered a case under various sections of BNS and POCSO Act and launched a search operation to trace Jena.