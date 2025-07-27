SUM surgeons remove 5 kg kidney tumour

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here have successfully removed a cancerous tumour weighing five kg from the kidney of a 30-year-old patient recently.

The tumour, which had developed on the patient’s right kidney, is said to be the largest-of-its-kind to have been surgically removed in Odisha so far.

The patient, who belonged to Ganjam district, had been complaining of dull aching flank pain and huge swelling on the right side of the abdomen for last six months.

Surgeon Dr Biswanu Sundar Biswal, who led the team, said during evaluation, it was found that the right kidney mass with solid and cystic components measured 30 cm X 20 cm and weighed nearly five kg was extending from lower chest to the pelvis.

“This is a rare incidence and largest cancerous mass reported to have been excised in Odisha and the fourth largest neoplastic mass reported in India,” Dr Biswal said.

The tumour had plenty of feeding vessels which needed to be carefully separated during the surgery to prevent excessive blood loss, he said.

Head of department of Urology Dr Suren Das said that the hospital is equipped to conduct all kinds of urological surgery. “Our team of urologists are highly skilled to deal with any kind of disease in the kidneys and urinary tract requiring surgery,” he said. Dr Saswat Patnaik, head of the department of Anesthesiology and Dr Swastika were part of the surgical team. Medical superintendent Prof Pusparaj Samantasinghar lauded the doctors for their successful handling of the case.