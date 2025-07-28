80% population in Odisha vulnerable to Hepatitis B: Prof SP Singh

BHUBANESWAR: Over 80 per cent of Odisha’s total population is still vulnerable to Hepatitis B infection that can simply be prevented through vaccination, said renowned gastroenterologist Prof SP Singh on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE on the eve of World Hepatitis Day, Prof Singh said about 0.9 per cent of population in the state is affected with Hepatitis B and the trend remains almost same for the last two-and-half decades. “However, a majority of the population is still unaware of the infection, caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV), impacting both prevention and control efforts,” he said.

The chairman of the Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation (KGF) said in a study carried out in Cuttack a few years back, the awareness among the people about the disease and vaccine was found to be just about 38 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. Besides, about 50 per cent of those who were aware had no knowledge about the route of transmission, infectivity or importance of vaccination. The percentage of vaccination was also a mere 20.

He called for stronger adherence to World Health Organisation (WHO)’s comprehensive approach to hepatitis that includes ‘screen all, vaccinate all and treat all’ to protect the population that has never been a part of the vaccination programme. He also sought compulsory vaccination for children in all schools.

The KGF is set to celebrate its 25th Hepatitis B Eradication Day and the 15th World Hepatitis Day on Monday with this year’s theme ‘Lets Break Down.’ The KGF will also present three awards - Blumberg Oration Award to eminent hepatologist Prof Nancy Reau from Chicago, KGF Samman to Prof Anup Kumar Das from AMC, Dibrugarh and Siba Panigrahi Samman to sculptor Sanjib Biswal.