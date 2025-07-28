Elevated corridor from OMP to Kandarpur soon: Cuttack MP Mahtab

CUTTACK: Cuttack is set to get a major infrastructure upgrade with a Rs 640 crore elevated corridor connecting OMP Square to Kandarpur.

The project will ease heavy traffic congestion along National Highway 55. The detailed project report (DPR) is complete and awaiting final approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Construction is expected to begin within three months of approval, said Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Sunday.

The 13 km-long corridor will include service roads, double-lane paved shoulders, flyovers, and grade separators. It will significantly cut down travel time and improve road safety for both daily commuters and heavy vehicles, Mahtab said.

The project was first announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his Odisha visit on April 17, 2025. It will be funded under the National Highway Development Budget 2024-25 and executed in phases, he said.

Mahtab said he has written to the ministry urging fast-track approval, citing worsening traffic and growing public demand. Coordination between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state agencies has already begun. Groundwork is likely to start by the end of 2025, he added.