Odisha CM joins Ashram students to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday joined the young inmates of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram in Mancheshwar industrial area of the city in listening to the 124th edition of the monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister advised the students to take inspiration from the message of the prime minister and his initiatives. He also urged the children to study well, work hard and strive to become successful individuals.

In the latest episode, PM Modi highlighted inspiring initiatives from across the country, including the revival of traditional Santhali sarees by tribal women in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The PM also highlighted the importance of protecting nature, citing the efforts of Pramila Pradhan from Keonjhar district.

Through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Modi has been emphasising the struggles, successes and innovations of ordinary people, inspiring citizens across the nation.

On the occasion, the chief minister planted a neem sapling on the ashram premises.