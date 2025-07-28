Odisha govt to study metros in other cities to make BBSR project feasible

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will now study metro rail projects of other cities in the country to make the Bhubaneswar metro plan viable and also make a decision on whether the project should be taken up as an elevated corridor and underground network.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday said the metro rail project in its current form was not feasible and the state government has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to examine all the aspects to enable a sustainable roadmap. The project will also now be be taken up with support and aid from the Centre, he said.

“Why would anyone travel to Trisulia from Bhubaneswar in a metro?” the minister asked while restating the government’s intention to expand the project up to Cuttack to make public transport between the twin cities more expansive and convenient.