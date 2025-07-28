Prevent registration of unregulated plotting projects: ORERA to Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over unchecked constructions in urban areas, the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has asked the state government to prevent sale and registration of plots in projects taken up without registration and layout approval.

The ORERA, in its communique sent earlier this week, has sought urgent measures from the Revenue department and Inspector General of Registration (IGR). It has also asked the authorities to prevent sub-registrars from allowing registration of such plots in violation of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) norms, sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said.

They said the real estate regulatory body has approached the government following reports of registration of a large number of such plots in plotting schemes where sale and registration of sub-plots have taken place without the project being registered with ORERA and without obtaining layout approval from the development authority concerned. In one such project, ORERA recently imposed `2 crore penalty on a realtor for allegedly carrying out a plotting scheme without getting layout approval from the Bhubaneswar Development Authority or ORERA registration.