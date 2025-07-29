Female employee of AIIMS-BBS accuses nursing officer of molestation, seeks action

BHUBANESWAR: A female attendant of All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar (AIIMS-BBS) here lodged a complaint alleging she was molested by a staff late on Sunday night.
The victim said she was on night duty at D-5 ward when the nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhary telephoned her at about 12.30 am and asked her to meet him at a doctor’s chamber. Unaware about Choudhary’s intentions, the woman went there and he started misbehaving and inappropriately touching her. He continued to behave in an objectionable manner until she managed to flee the spot.
The woman then contacted the hospital’s control room and informed the authorities about the matter. An outsourcing firm’s employee, the attendant informed about the incident to her supervisor and also submitted a complaint to the nursing superintendent.
On Monday, she staged a demonstration in front of AIIMS-BBS main gate and demanded stringent action against Choudhary. She later lodged a complaint in this regard with Khandagiri police. Police said they have registered a case under various sections of BNS including 75 (sexual harassment), and launched an investigation into the matter.
AIIMS authorities said their internal complaints committee (ICC) has also launched an inquiry into the female attendant’s allegations against the nursing officer and further action will be taken accordingly.
Meanwhile, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar contractual workers’ union president Anjan Nath claimed the authorities attempted to suppress the matter. “As a mark of protest, contractual workers such as attendants and those engaged in maintenance and housekeeping sections are boycotting work until the nursing officer is arrested,” he said.
However, the contractual workers will continue to perform emergency-related duties, Nath added.