Female employee of AIIMS-BBS accuses nursing officer of molestation, seeks action

BHUBANESWAR: A female attendant of All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar (AIIMS-BBS) here lodged a complaint alleging she was molested by a staff late on Sunday night.

The victim said she was on night duty at D-5 ward when the nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhary telephoned her at about 12.30 am and asked her to meet him at a doctor’s chamber. Unaware about Choudhary’s intentions, the woman went there and he started misbehaving and inappropriately touching her. He continued to behave in an objectionable manner until she managed to flee the spot.

The woman then contacted the hospital’s control room and informed the authorities about the matter. An outsourcing firm’s employee, the attendant informed about the incident to her supervisor and also submitted a complaint to the nursing superintendent.