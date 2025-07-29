Three detained at Bhubaneswar airport with hydroponic weed worth Rs 30 crore

The quantity of the seized contraband is said to be about 50 kg and the consignment could be worth around Rs 30 crore, making it one of the highest drug seizure at the Bhubaneswar airport.

Sources said the accused are now being interrogated to uncover the source of the narcotics and the intended destination. Officials are also trying to ascertain if Bhubaneswar was being used as one of the transit points for smuggling of the banned drug in a broader network.

A Kerala native had also been arrested by the custom officials from BPIA after recovery of contraband worth around Rs 7 crore, from him in January this year.