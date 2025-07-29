Values essential to lead life with integrity: Odisha Dy CM

BHUBANESWAR: Karma, Vishwas, Seva and Dharma - these four values are essential for anyone who aspires to lead with purpose and integrity, underlined deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo.

Addressing the 13th edition of SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN), organised by SAI International Education Group here recently, Singh Deo called upon students to speak with confidence, give their best and use the platform to grow into thoughtful, responsible and compassionate global citizens.

On the occasion, Singh Deo expressed admiration and respect for the founder of the Group, late Dr Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo and his legacy. “The conference is a forum to raise sensitive, critically thinking, and internationally responsible young leaders. It is wonderful to see delegates from all over the world gather and challenge assumptions, learn multiple perspectives, and solve problems together for a better tomorrow,” said SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo.

The event featured 10 committees that offered students a platform to deliberate on critical global issues through simulated diplomatic dialogues. The committees included the UNGA-DISEC, UNSC and UNHCR among others.

Around 750 delegates from 23 different countries attended the model united nation, a flagship international diplomacy simulation event of the SAI International Group. Around 26 schools from different parts of the country participated in the programme.