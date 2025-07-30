BDA asks allottees to create UAN by Aug 31

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday asked beneficiaries of its allotment services to generate their Unique Account Number (UAN) by August 31, stating it is mandatory for availing pre and post-allotment services like asset allotment, lease deed execution, no objection certificate (NOC) for loans, asset transfer and conversion of land from leasehold to freehold.

Applicants can create their UAN by visiting the official BDA website www.bda.gov.in. The UAN will serve as the unique reference number for all future transactions and applications with the BDA. The agency will also set up a UAN Facilitation Cell at its office soon to help applicants with the registration process and related queries, BDA officials said.