BDA asks allottees to create UAN by Aug 31

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday asked beneficiaries of its allotment services to generate their Unique Account Number (UAN) by August 31, stating it is mandatory for availing pre and post-allotment services like asset allotment, lease deed execution, no objection certificate (NOC) for loans, asset transfer and conversion of land from leasehold to freehold.
Applicants can create their UAN by visiting the official BDA website www.bda.gov.in. The UAN will serve as the unique reference number for all future transactions and applications with the BDA. The agency will also set up a UAN Facilitation Cell at its office soon to help applicants with the registration process and related queries, BDA officials said.
They added that the agency has also made substantial progress in its ongoing initiative to convert leasehold properties to freehold. Out of 1,250 applications received for freehold conversion, BDA has successfully registered 743 conveyance deeds. Over 840 applications for the purpose have been submitted through the online portal.
To be eligible for freehold status, allottees must have constructed a house on the allotted plot and maintained possession for more than five years. Additionally, a valid lease deed must have been executed with the BDA prior to applying for the conversion, the officials said.
A total of 27 housing schemes including Pokhariput Phases I, II and III, Prachi Enclave in Chandrasekharpur, Lumbini Vihar, Udayagiri Vihar in Patrapada, and Lingaraj Vihar in Bhimpur have been included under this conversion programme so far.