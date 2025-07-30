Vigilance raids unearth crores in assets linked to Bhubaneswar R&B engineer Raja Kishore Jena

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations linked to assistant engineer (AE) of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division, Bhubaneswar, Raja Kishore Jena and unearthed property and assets worth crores.

Vigilance officials carried out searches at 10 different properties linked to Jena in connection with a disproportionate assets case, and found a three-storey building spread over 3,500 sq ft area at sector-5 in Niladri Vihar, two flats - one measuring 1,800 sq ft and another measuring 650 sq ft - in Cosmopolis, a shopping unit of 400 sq ft area in Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, another shopping unit at Symphony Mall and 13 high-value plots including nine in Bhubaneswar, three in Nayagarh and one at Khurda in the name of him and his family members.

Jena’s plots in Bhubaneswar include two 1.04 acre land patches at Bhagabanpur mouza and another 1.01 acre at Abaranga near Khurda. The bank, postal and insurance deposits of Jena and his family members were also found to be around Rs 75 lakh, while the value of cash and household articles seized exceeded Rs 30 lakh.

Jena had even spent about Rs 67 lakh towards education of his two children in two reputed private institutions including a medical college in the capital city, Vigilance officials said.