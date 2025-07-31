Vigilance raids on Odisha engineer unearth crores; implicate colleague in joint assets

BHUBANESWAR: Tssessment of assets owned by R&B assistant engineer Raja Kishore Jena has led the State Vigilance to unearth wealth running into crores of rupees by his colleague in the same office.

Ashok Kumar Panda, also an assistant engineer, came under the purview of investigation when the Vigilance, while raiding Jena’s property found that the duo had jointly purchased a 4-BHK flat on the 16th floor of Cosmopolis apartment in the names of their wives. Panda is reportedly also a close associate of Jena.

The Vigilance calculated the assets of Jena at 317 per cent of his known sources of income. However, what came up as a rather startling find was that his colleague, Panda, was a ‘partner in crime’.

The Vigilance team on Tuesday evening visited the flat owned by Jena and Panda but found that the door was locked from the outside. The officers attempted to contact Panda over phone but his device was switched off. Later in the night, when the officials went to seal the same flat, they found Panda had confined himself inside along with his wife and two children to evade the searches.