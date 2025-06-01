Biogas-based captive power plant to come up at Bhubaneswar's Unit-I market soon

BHUBANESWAR: A biogas-based captive power plant will soon be set up in the vegetable market at Unit-I of the capital city for scientific processing of organic waste generated in the haat into green energy.

Officials from the BMC sanitation wing said, the corporation, as part of its sustainable waste management practices, has initiated measures to set up the treatment facility at Unit-I vegetable market in the next six to seven months. This apart, garbage transfer stations will also be constructed at six more places in the city.

BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation N Ganesh Babu informed that currently, about 16 to 17 tonne organic waste is being generated from the Unit-I haat, city’s largest vegetable retail and wholesale market. The biogas plant will be set up on a pilot basis on around 3,500 sq ft land within the micro composting site (MCC) complex of the haat for processing of the organic waste generated in the market. The generated biogas in the plant will be converted into electric power and transferred to public grid.

“The initial capacity of the plant will be 3 tonne per day (TPD). If found feasible, the capacity will be expanded further to process the entire volume of green waste generated in the market,” he said.