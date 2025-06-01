Forester burnt to death by wife, son over ‘extramarital relationship’ in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a gruesome incident, a forester was allegedly burnt to death by his wife and son at their house in Baramasi Lane in Nayagarh town, about 85 km from Bhubaneswar, for allegedly having an extramarital affair.

Sisir Sahu, a native of Manapur in Nayagarh district, was posted in Pancharida forest range under Sarankul. He had constructed a new house in Baramasi Lane where his wife Namita Sahu (45) and son Abhishek Ranasingh (26) resided. He, however, lived separately due to a marital dispute between the couple.

Police said Sisir used to visit their house rarely and whenever he did so, he either spent the night in his car or the drawing room. On Friday night, he went there reportedly in an inebriated state and had an argument with his wife and son.

Police said initial investigation revealed Namita and her son Abhishek had already planned the murder. They had purchased five to 10 litre of petrol to set him ablaze. Taking advantage of his inebriated condition, the mother-son duo reportedly poured petrol on him after 12.30 am on Saturday, killing him on the spot. Such was the severity of the burning that deceased Sisir’s bones cracked in the heat, police sources said.