Miscreants open fire at youth over road rage in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A group of four miscreants on Saturday allegedly fired in open in a bid to intimidate a youth after having a heated exchange over an incident of road rage here.

The complainant, Chinmay Badajena, lodged a complaint with Khurda Industrial Estate police alleging the miscreants opened around three to four rounds of blank fire at him in Khurda area.

“A police team is on the spot to probe the matter and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a senior police officer of Khurda Industrial Estate police station.

Sources said Badajena runs a de-addiction centre in Khurda and the miscreants who targeted him were possibly drug addicts.

However, police said they are looking into the claims and more details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

This is the second incident of firing related to road rage in Khurda district within a span of a week. On May 25, a group of miscreants had allegedly shot at a businessman identified as Pratap Swain in Infovalley area here.